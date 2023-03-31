Arunachal district forms panels for listing minors to check human trafficking 

March 31, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI:

The Changlang district administration in southern Arunachal Pradesh has issued an order forming panels to prepare a village-wise list of minors who have migrated out of the district for purposes other than education.

The order, issued on March 27, follows the case of a minor missing from the district for some time and reports of girls on either side of 18 years sent off by their families without formal agreements to work as housemaids elsewhere in the country.

Most minors and girls above 18 years of age missing or staying away from their homes for months are from the Chakma and Adivasi communities, officials in the district said.

Changlang’s Deputy Commissioner, Sunny K. Singh said a committee each has been formed for Bordumsa, Diyun, Miao, Namphai and Kharsang circles in the district. Most of the cases have been reported from Bordumsa and Diyun circles.

Apart from the administrative and police heads of a circle, each committee has the district labour officer, a member of the Child Welfare Committee concerned and a representative from an active NGO, women’s group or students’ union nominated by an appropriate authority.

“Reports on children being trafficked by fraudulent employers from the district are alarming. If these reports are right, it amounts to the blatant undermining of the rights of children,” Mr. Singh said.

The reports also suggest that parents are sending girls beyond 18 years of age to work as housemaids on the basis of informal agreements with the employers, which is violative of various labour-related laws, he said.

Each committee has been tasked with preparing a village-wise list of children who have not gone out of the district for education.

“Each committee shall identify the probable list of vulnerable children looking for employment and likely to fall prey to the trafficking racket, by consulting with their parents and children themselves wherever possible,” Mr Singh said.

The order further said: “The committee shall also identify the list of children who are taken out by employers for jobs which fall under the category of child labour. The committee shall examine the status of cases pending in the police station concerned about the missing children and must try to expedite these cases…”

The district’s Superintendent of Police has also been asked to sensitise the police personnel across the circles in order to motivate them to identify any local middlemen involved in human trafficking of any kind by “activating the secret channels” to monitor any possibility of children being trafficked from the district.