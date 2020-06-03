Arunachal COVID-19 case tally mounts to 27

Arunachal Pradesh recorded a sharp rise with COVID-19 cases surging from three on May 31 to 27 on June 2. While the number is not very high, the sudden spike is worrying, an east district health official said.

“As on June 2, five new cases have been reported. Itanagar 4 and Lohit 1,” tweeted Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday. Mr. Khandu noted that “total positive [is] 27, active positive 26,” and one person was discharged on Tuesday.

A government document said 20 cases were recorded till June 1. A maximum of 16 cases were reported on June 1, of which 14 were from Changlang district. The first positive person has been discharged.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister tweeted that the State “recorded low positive case among the returnees.”

“This was possible as we were able to take care of stranded Arunachalis across the country through our nodal officers, delivering essential items at their doorstep,” Mr. Khandu said.