Other States

Arunachal CM tests positive for COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tested positive for COVID-19 a day after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

“I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self-isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Mr. Khandu tested positive in Delhi, said his office in Itanagar. He had met Mr. Singh along with the State’s Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein. Mr. Singh had also met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio around the same time.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 3:03:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/arunachal-cm-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32615819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story