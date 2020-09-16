Arunachal CM tests positive for COVID-19

Pema Khandu had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tested positive for COVID-19 a day after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

“I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self-isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Mr. Khandu tested positive in Delhi, said his office in Itanagar. He had met Mr. Singh along with the State’s Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein. Mr. Singh had also met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio around the same time.