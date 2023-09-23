Arunachal CM slams Beijing for denying visa to wushu athletes 

September 23, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said China’s refusal to grant visas to the State’s wushu athletes for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou was unfortunate and a breach of established diplomatic norms.

The athletes – Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu – received their accreditation cards from the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee. These cards also function as entry visas for the event.

But the trio could not download their travel documents, essential for validation upon arrival in China. The delay in obtaining the necessary clearance has put a question mark on their participation in the Asian Games.

“Beijing has acted against the established diplomatic norms and has shown utter disregard for the spirit of sports. People of Arunachal Pradesh, an integral part of Bharat, firmly stand by our players and vehemently oppose China’s abominable decision,” Mr. Khandu said on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.

He also appealed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to address this issue urgently.

“We want the IOC to make Beijing realise the gravity of the violation they have committed and ensure the visas are immediately issued to our players,” he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed Beijing for denying visas to the wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh.

“Arunachal Pradesh is not a disputed territory but an inalienable part of India. The entire people of Arunachal Pradesh resolutely oppose any illegal claim of China on its land and people. The IOC should rein in China’s illegitimate action,” he said.

Mr. Rijiju said the Indian government has lodged a very strong protest against China’s “deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportspersons”. He added that Anurag Thakur, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Asian Games as a mark of protest.