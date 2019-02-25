Arunachal CM calls meeting with NGOs, parties over unrest

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has invited different community-based organisations and political parties for a meeting to tide over the unrest triggered by the government’s now-abandoned move to grant permanent resident certificates (PRC) to six non-tribal communities.

Three people were killed in firing by the security forces since Friday night when a 48-hour shutdown called by 18 indigenous organisations opposed to PRC turned ugly. Protestors burnt cars, uprooted the venue of the first Itanagar International Film Festival, damaged roadside property and set houses and shopping complexes owned by the ruling BJP ministers and leaders on fire.

"Today (Monday) I have talked to a few organisations of different communities over the phone and called for a meeting with them at 10 am to discuss the present situation. Along with that, I have called for an all- party meeting to have a detailed discussion regarding the recent situation and the PRC issues,” Mr Khandu said in a series of early morning messages.

“I have cleared the government stand on February 22 that we are not taking the PRC matter forward and want to reassure that we will not take up the issue of issuing PRC to non-APST (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe) in future. Still, a few incidents are taking place where few young boys have lost their lives and are injured. I am deeply saddened for this and once the situation is normalised I will visit the families personally,” he said.

Appealing for an end to the protest and cooperation with the government for maintaining peace as the “PRC issue has been ended”, the Chief Minister said a commissioner-level probe has been ordered to find the facts behind the unrest that led to widespread damage.

“I believe there are some forces behind all the incidents. Arunachal Pradesh is a peaceful State and specially Itanagar is very peaceful, but there might be the hand of few people in the violent incidents that took place in the night. The incident took place on Sunday and I think the latest stand of government regarding PRC is not reaching the masses,” Mr Khandu said.

“Though the forces have been increased, It is not a matter of satisfaction to me as I believe that fewer security personnel is better for the society and future. They are here for our safety only, but not for any untoward situation that might happen,” he said.

The CM further said that ex-gratia has been announced for those killed during the protest.

Resignation demanded

The protestors had set 5 pm on Sunday as the deadline for Mr Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Chief Secretary Satya Gopal to resign for “betraying the indigenous communities”.

In a bid to douse the flames, the Chief Secretary issued a statement saying that the government has decided never to take up the PRC issue again. In the evening, the CM called for an all-party meeting but no one responded.

“We will attend only if the Governor summons such a meeting,” Mutchu Mithi, leader of the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the National People’s Party. His party chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma called for peace and an amicable solution to the sensitive issue.

Meanwhile, a curfew-like situation continued to prevail in State capital Itanagar and neighbouring Naharlagun town with security forces patrolling the sensitive areas to keep trouble-makers away.