Arunachal centre rehabilitates 60 bear cubs in two decades

February 07, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

India’s only rehabilitation facility for the Asiatic bear has rewilded 60 bear cubs since its inception in 2001.

Situated at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke-Kessang district, the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) is a joint venture of the State’s Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department and the Wildlife Trust of India.

Of the total of 60, four were rehabilitated from 2022 to 2023, the centre’s head Panjit Basumatary said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A fourth cub died during rehabilitation during this period,” he said.

The CBRC has also been rescuing other wildlife species from different parts of Arunachal Pradeshm apart from bear cubs. It recorded 23 rescue cases of various animals in 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.