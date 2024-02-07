GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arunachal centre rehabilitates 60 bear cubs in two decades

The Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation is the only facility for Asiatic bears in the country

February 07, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A bear cub plays inside a shelter in an acclimatisation centre at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh. File

A bear cub plays inside a shelter in an acclimatisation centre at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GUWAHATI

India’s only rehabilitation facility for the Asiatic bear has rewilded 60 bear cubs since its inception in 2001.

Situated at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke-Kessang district, the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) is a joint venture of the State’s Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department and the Wildlife Trust of India.

Of the total of 60, four were rehabilitated from 2022 to 2023, the centre’s head Panjit Basumatary said.

“A fourth cub died during rehabilitation during this period,” he said.

The CBRC has also been rescuing other wildlife species from different parts of Arunachal Pradeshm apart from bear cubs. It recorded 23 rescue cases of various animals in 2023.

