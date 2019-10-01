Arunachal BJP MLA’s son arrested in drug-peddling case

The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested in a drug-peddling case.

Tumme Amo, the Superintendent of Police of Capital Complex said, four people caught on suspicion of consuming drugs led to the arrest of Lokam Lulu at Naharlagun on Sunday. The man turned out to be the son of Lokam Tassar, a BJP legislator from Koloriang Assembly constituency.

Naharlagun and Itanagar, about 15 km apart, are together called Capital Complex.

Mr. Amo said a police team in Naharlagun led by sub-divisional police officer Rike Kamsi caught four people in an inebriated condition while patrolling. One of them identified as Manu Barman said he bought heroin from Mr. Lulu.

The police raided Mr. Lulu’s house but did not find him or any contraband items. He was later caught from his wife’s house with 10g of heroin, some cash and several empty vials.

“Lulu admitted that the recovered heroin belonged to him and the seizure was made in the presence of an executive magistrate,” a member of the raiding team said.

The Naharlagun police said a case was registered against Mr. Lulu under a relevant Section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. An investigation was on to find the source of the recovered drugs, they added.