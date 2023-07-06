Arunachal activist flags ‘graft’ in NIT construction

July 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

An Arunachal Pradesh-based social activist has petitioned Rashtrapati Bhavan to order an inquiry into the alleged misuse of more than ₹800 crore in the construction of a National Institute of Technology (NIT) near the State’s capital Itanagar. He has sought verification of the allegation and necessary action against the guilty.

In his letter to the Secretary to the President of India, Payi Gyadi has also sought the blacklisting of the firm engaged in the construction of the NIT and action against officials “against whom there is irrefutable evidence”.

He attached a copy of the first information report he lodged with the State police’s Special Investigation Cell for an investigation into the “potential criminal conspiracies that have defrauded the State and violated established norms in the execution of infrastructure projects at the esteemed institution”.

Mr. Gyadi submitted a copy of the letter to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Education, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Citing reports, he said ₹800 crore was sanctioned for the NIT at Jote and construction work began in 2012. But the work, despite an upward revision of the estimate, has not been completed, he said.

With video and photographic evidence, he said only theoretical classes were being conducted at the NIT as its laboratories were ill-equipped while the residential quarters and hostels were unfit to stay. Many teachers have left the campus due to unsuitable living conditions, he added.

“It appears that established norms may have been deliberately manipulated to facilitate collusion between officials and private entities involved in the execution of works. The gravity of the situation suggests that elements with ill intent have gained control over this national institute of importance, monopolising its works, and compromising its integrity,” his police complaint read.

Mr. Gyadi called for an immediate inquiry to ascertain the truth and take necessary actions.