Other States

Arun Sao appointed Chhattisgarh BJP president

A BJP rally near Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma
PTI New Delhi August 09, 2022 13:36 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 13:36 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 appointed Bilaspur MP Arun Sao as the Chhattisgarh party president as it looks to rev up its organisational machinery in the Congress-ruled State ahead of Assembly polls next year.

Also read: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel digs in his heels on Singh Deo’s salvo

The 53-year-old Sao has replaced Vishnudeo Sai.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Sao had long worked for the RSS students' wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The party announced his appointment in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chhattisgarh
Bharatiya Janata Party
Read more...