Hues on canvas, winds of change in Kashmir Valley

November 27, 2022 03:31 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - SRINAGAR

In her three-day ‘Autumn Art Exhibition’ in Srinagar, artist Deepa Soni has depicted a positive, peaceful and fearless Kashmir, one that has remained in the mist due to notions of outside world

Peerzada Ashiq

Artist Deepa Soni exhibiting her work titled ‘The Autumn Art Exhibit’ at Arts Emporium in Srinagar on November 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Depicting cheerful faces, syncretic values, traditional patterns and romantic colours of Kashmiri autumn, artist Deepa Soni’s three-day exhibition has blazed the autumn grimness with her colourful paintings and raised art forms in Srinagar, “in a bid to spread the message of a changed Kashmir”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from Jammu’s Udhampur district, well-known painter Ms. Soni, in collaboration with the Handicrafts and Handloom department, has set up ‘Autumn Art Exhibition’ exhibition in Srinagar till November 27. It’s a tribute to the last generation of Valley’s craftsmen and an attempt to spread the message of “a changed Kashmir”.

Artist Deepa Soni exhibiting her work titled ‘The Autumn Art Exhibit’ at Arts Emporium in Srinagar on November 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

“My artworks depict positive Kashmir. The Valley has changed. There are positive vibes around. There is a certain notion outside Kashmir. This exhibition is about fearless Kashmir,” Ms. Soni said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Soni has used sparkling falling chinar leaves and bright faces of children to tell a fresh story about Kashmir. “It’s a conscious effort to show peaceful and blissful Kashmir, which is a dream place for every artist. Smiling children depict fearless future generations,” she said.

Artist Deepa Soni exhibiting her work titled ‘The Autumn Art Exhibit’ at Arts Emporium in Srinagar on November 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The three-day exhibition is also a workshop for art lovers from age eight to 80. “We are encouraging people to paint the weather as part of the art workshop. We will talk about new techniques and raised art forms too,” Ms. Soni said. 

An intricate painting depicting a cap-wearing child on a papier-mache-patterned prayer mat and a rosary is Ms. Soni’s bid to pay tribute to the local craftsmen of Kashmir. 

“The painting is about liberating souls from restrictions of religion. It’s a tribute to karigars (craftsmen) as many craftsmen battle as the last generation to keep the artform alive,” Ms. Soni said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US