Article 370 move was made with best intentions: Chirag

‘I will take up your issues with PM’

Lok Janshakti Party president and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday said the Centre’s move to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 in 2019 was aimed at “providing best to the people of J&K”.

Speaking at an award function in Srinagar, Mr. Paswan said the move was “with good intentions”.

He said his father Ram Vilas Paswan had a dream to see a developed Kashmir. “I want to fulfil his dream...I will try to deliver my best, for which I need your support.”

The LJP leader said he was apprised of the concerns being faced by the locals during his meeting with delegations. “I will bring up these issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and see to it that genuine issues are addressed.”

Mr. Paswan, who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir, distributed awards at ‘Real Heroes Awards 2021’ programme in Srinagar.