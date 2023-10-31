Arrested WB Minister discharged from hospital, ED takes custody 

October 31, 2023 03:50 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 27 and was hospitalised after falling unconscious inside a courtroom, was on Monday discharged from the private hospital.

The Minister was escorted by ED officials to the agency’s office at Kolkata’s Central Government Offices (CGO) complex. Hospital authorities said that the Minister has been prescribed medicines and can be treated at the outpatient department (OPD).

The Minister was arrested for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities relating to the Public Distribution System (PDS). Hours after his arrest Mr. Mallick was produced before a city court where he later fell unconscious.

The court had remanded the Minister to ED custody till November 6.

As per directions of the court, a medical board was set up to examine the vital health parameters. The authorities of Command Hospital (Eastern Command) had refused to conduct health checkups of the Minister, saying that they were stressed for resources.

Questions about the Minister’s health were raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when raids were going on at the properties of the Minister. Ms. Banerjee had threatened to file FIRs if something happened to Mr. Mallick.

Meanwhile, in a related development Debopriya Mallick the elder brother of the Minister, appeared before ED officials in Kolkata. He refused to divulge the details of the question asked by the investigators.

Mr. Mallick who holds the portfolio of the State’s Forest Department, was Minister Food and Supply Department from 2011-2021.

Meanwhile, a political war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress continued over the arrest.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that there are several ‘benami’ properties in the arrested Minister’s name. The Trinamool Congress leadership retorted by asking the question of the properties of Mr. Adhikari.

Meanwhile, the ED continued to gather details of the properties of arrested businessman Khalibur Rehman, who is in ED custody in the alleged ration scam. ED has alleged a financial transaction between the arrested businessman and the Minister. So far properties worth ₹100 crore have been sourced to the arrested businessman.

The ED in its remand document has alleged cash being deposited in the accounts of the Minister’s wife and daughter as well as three fake companies used for laundering money.

The investigating agency said that on October 26 during searches at various premises of the Minister and his associates, a ‘marron colour diary’ was found to be maintained having details of the date-wise receipt of cash in huge amounts.

Mr. Mallick is the second Minister after Partha Chatterjee to be arrested by the ED over financial irregularities. Four MLAs including two Ministers of Trinamool are behind bars for alleged involvement in financial irregularities.

