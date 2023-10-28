Arrested by ED, TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick admitted to hospital; condition 'stable'

October 28, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - Kolkata (West Bengal)

West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged multicrore ration scam, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata yesterday evening after complaints of dizziness, nausea and vomiting, officials said on Saturday.

As per the medical bulletin of the arrested Bengal Minister, released by the private hospital, Mr. Mallick was brought to the emergency department of the hospital around 7:05 p.m. with complaints of dizziness, nausea, vomiting and weakness of the left arm.

"The patient was evaluated by the Emergency physician and a team of consultants consisting of Internal Medicine, Neurology, Cardiology and Nephrology," the hospital said. "On their advice, the patient underwent CT Scan, MRI and relevant blood tests. He has been admitted with an initial diagnosis of Hyperglycaemia, Renal impairment, Dyselectrolytemia and pre-syncope with a background of T2DM and Hypertension. The patient has been admitted for close monitoring and further evaluation," it added.

However, the 66-year-old Minister is currently stable.

An ED team on late Thursday night arrested TMC leader and state minister Jyotipriya Mallick in connection with an alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system. He was sent to ED custody till November 6 on Friday. The arrest came a day after the ED conducted searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

As media persons jostled and gathered around the Minister while he was being whisked away by the ED sleuths, with the help of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the Minister said he was the "victim of a grave conspiracy". The ED has been carrying out searches in connection with an alleged case of corruption in ration distribution. Mr. Mallick is currently the state minister for Forest Affairs and previously held the portfolio for the Food and Civil Supplies department.

Earlier this year, the ED had arrested former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam, after the recovery of huge cash from the latter's residence. Both are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam, according to the ED. The TMC's Burbhum district president Anubrata Mondal had also been arrested earlier in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The Chief Minister's nephew and the TMC's heavyweight leader, Abhishek Banerjee, has also been summoned and questioned by the ED on many occasions in connection with an alleged coal 'scam' case.

