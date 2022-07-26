Arrest warrant issued against Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running 'brothel'

Bernerd Marak. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 26, 2022 09:43 IST

A non-bailable warrant has been issued for the arrest of BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N. Marak, who is accused of operating a "brothel" at his farmhouse in Tura, police said.

Mr. Marak is on the run after six minors were rescued and 73 people arrested from his farmhouse ‘Rimpu Bagan’ during a raid on Saturday, they said.

"A non-bailable warrant of arrest has been issued against Bernard N. Marak alias Rimpu. It is a standing warrant issued by the court of chief judicial magistrate in Tura," West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

Police said Mr. Marak was asked to cooperate in the probe but is evading the investigators. A hunt is on to nab him, they said.

Mr. Marak, a militant-turned-politician, has alleged that he is the target of political vendetta by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and fears for his life.

Rubbishing the allegation, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said his government allows police to act as per their wisdom. "Law is law irrespective of any party and whether or not he is part of the government. Unpleasant things have happened and we will let the law take its own course," Mr. Tynsong said.

Police earlier said they rescued the minors based on a tip-off, and seized hundreds of liquor bottles and condoms, besides dozens of cars from the farmhouse.

Mr. Marak is facing charges under different sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. The BJP is a part of the state's ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by CM Sangma's NPP.