Arrest warrant against former U.P. Minister Swami Prasad Maurya

Former U.P. Minister Swami Prasad Maurya.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

A local court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against BJP MLA Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned as Cabinet Minister on Tuesday, in a seven-year-old case.

The case was lodged against Mr. Maurya in 2014 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Hindu gods.

The MP-MLA court judge, Yogesh Kumar Yadav, issued the warrant against him after he did not attend the court hearing on Wednesday.

In 2016, an arrest warrant was issued against him in the same case which was stayed by the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

Issuing the arrest warrant, the judge fixed January 24 as the next date of hearing.


