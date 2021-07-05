Other States

Arrest to death: Father Stan Swamy timeline

Stan Swamy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Sonam Saigal Mumbai: 05 July 2021 17:20 IST
Updated: 05 July 2021 17:40 IST

Tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on July 5, 2021, when his interim bail plea was scheduled to be heard on the day. The 84-year-old activist, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease was among several intellectuals in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Here is a timeline:

December 31, 2017Bhima Koregaon violence broke out in Pune

January 8, 2018 – Pune Police registered a FIR

August 22, 2018 - Pune Police named Fr Stan Swamy as an accused in the FIR

August 28, 2018 – Police conducted raid at Fr Swamy’s residence in Ranchi

October 23, 2018 – He moved Bombay HC to quash FIR

October 26, 2018 – HC protected Fr Stan from arrest

November 1, 2018 – Protection from arrest was extended by HC

November 22, 2018 – HC tells State to put on record material against Fr Stan

December 14, 2018 – HC rejected Fr Stan’s plea to quash FIR against him

December 6, 2019 – Police conducted raid at Fr Stan’s residence at Ranchi

January 25, 2020 – National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe

April 26, 2020 - Fr Stan turned 84

October 8, 2020Fr Stan was arrested by NIA and taken to Taloja Central Jail

October 9, 2020 – NIA filed 2nd supplementary chargesheet named Fr Stan

October 23, 2020 – Special NIA court rejected Fr Stan’s interim medical bail

November 6, 2020 – Fr Stan moved court seeking permission to allow a straw and sipper

November 26, 2020 - NIA said it does not have the straw and sipper

December 4, 2020 – Fr Stan received the straw and sipper

February 23, 2021 – Fr Stan filed for medical bail before special NIA court

March 22, 2021 – Special NIA court rejected his medical bail

March 23, 2021 – Order read, “Fr Stan hatched a serious conspiracy to create unrest in the entire country and to overpower the Government, politically and by using muscle power.”

April 26, 2021Fr Stan moved HC in appeal against rejection of his medical bail

May 4, 2021 – HC ordered Maharashtra government to file his medical report

May 15, 2021 – Fr Stan had fever and became very fragile at Taloja Central Jail

May 21, 2021 – Fr Stan tells HC: Can’t walk, can’t eat requests for interim medical bail

May 28, 2021 – HC directed Fr Stan to be shifted to private hospital

May 30, 2021 – Fr Stan tested positive for COVID-19

June 17, 2021 – HC: Fr Stan has critical medical issues will be at private hospital

July 2, 2021 – Fr Stan challenged some sections UAPA before HC

July 4, 2021 – Fr Stan suffered cardiac arrest and was put on ventilator

July 5, 2021 – Fr Stan passed away at 1.24pm

