Arrest to death: Father Stan Swamy timeline
Tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on July 5, 2021, when his interim bail plea was scheduled to be heard on the day. The 84-year-old activist, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease was among several intellectuals in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence.
Here is a timeline:
December 31, 2017 – Bhima Koregaon violence broke out in Pune
January 8, 2018 – Pune Police registered a FIR
August 22, 2018 - Pune Police named Fr Stan Swamy as an accused in the FIR
August 28, 2018 – Police conducted raid at Fr Swamy’s residence in Ranchi
October 23, 2018 – He moved Bombay HC to quash FIR
October 26, 2018 – HC protected Fr Stan from arrest
November 1, 2018 – Protection from arrest was extended by HC
November 22, 2018 – HC tells State to put on record material against Fr Stan
December 14, 2018 – HC rejected Fr Stan’s plea to quash FIR against him
December 6, 2019 – Police conducted raid at Fr Stan’s residence at Ranchi
January 25, 2020 – National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe
April 26, 2020 - Fr Stan turned 84
October 8, 2020 – Fr Stan was arrested by NIA and taken to Taloja Central Jail
October 9, 2020 – NIA filed 2nd supplementary chargesheet named Fr Stan
October 23, 2020 – Special NIA court rejected Fr Stan’s interim medical bail
November 6, 2020 – Fr Stan moved court seeking permission to allow a straw and sipper
November 26, 2020 - NIA said it does not have the straw and sipper
December 4, 2020 – Fr Stan received the straw and sipper
February 23, 2021 – Fr Stan filed for medical bail before special NIA court
March 22, 2021 – Special NIA court rejected his medical bail
March 23, 2021 – Order read, “Fr Stan hatched a serious conspiracy to create unrest in the entire country and to overpower the Government, politically and by using muscle power.”
April 26, 2021 – Fr Stan moved HC in appeal against rejection of his medical bail
May 4, 2021 – HC ordered Maharashtra government to file his medical report
May 15, 2021 – Fr Stan had fever and became very fragile at Taloja Central Jail
May 21, 2021 – Fr Stan tells HC: Can’t walk, can’t eat requests for interim medical bail
May 28, 2021 – HC directed Fr Stan to be shifted to private hospital
May 30, 2021 – Fr Stan tested positive for COVID-19
June 17, 2021 – HC: Fr Stan has critical medical issues will be at private hospital
July 2, 2021 – Fr Stan challenged some sections UAPA before HC
July 4, 2021 – Fr Stan suffered cardiac arrest and was put on ventilator
July 5, 2021 – Fr Stan passed away at 1.24pm