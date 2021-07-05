Arrest to death: Father Stan Swamy timeline

Tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on July 5, 2021, when his interim bail plea was scheduled to be heard on the day. The 84-year-old activist, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease was among several intellectuals in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Here is a timeline:

December 31, 2017 – Bhima Koregaon violence broke out in Pune

January 8, 2018 – Pune Police registered a FIR

August 22, 2018 - Pune Police named Fr Stan Swamy as an accused in the FIR

August 28, 2018 – Police conducted raid at Fr Swamy’s residence in Ranchi

October 23, 2018 – He moved Bombay HC to quash FIR

October 26, 2018 – HC protected Fr Stan from arrest

November 1, 2018 – Protection from arrest was extended by HC

November 22, 2018 – HC tells State to put on record material against Fr Stan

December 14, 2018 – HC rejected Fr Stan’s plea to quash FIR against him

December 6, 2019 – Police conducted raid at Fr Stan’s residence at Ranchi

January 25, 2020 – National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe

April 26, 2020 - Fr Stan turned 84

October 8, 2020 – Fr Stan was arrested by NIA and taken to Taloja Central Jail

October 9, 2020 – NIA filed 2nd supplementary chargesheet named Fr Stan

October 23, 2020 – Special NIA court rejected Fr Stan’s interim medical bail

November 6, 2020 – Fr Stan moved court seeking permission to allow a straw and sipper

November 26, 2020 - NIA said it does not have the straw and sipper

December 4, 2020 – Fr Stan received the straw and sipper

February 23, 2021 – Fr Stan filed for medical bail before special NIA court

March 22, 2021 – Special NIA court rejected his medical bail

March 23, 2021 – Order read, “Fr Stan hatched a serious conspiracy to create unrest in the entire country and to overpower the Government, politically and by using muscle power.”

April 26, 2021 – Fr Stan moved HC in appeal against rejection of his medical bail

May 4, 2021 – HC ordered Maharashtra government to file his medical report

May 15, 2021 – Fr Stan had fever and became very fragile at Taloja Central Jail

May 21, 2021 – Fr Stan tells HC: Can’t walk, can’t eat requests for interim medical bail

May 28, 2021 – HC directed Fr Stan to be shifted to private hospital

May 30, 2021 – Fr Stan tested positive for COVID-19

June 17, 2021 – HC: Fr Stan has critical medical issues will be at private hospital

July 2, 2021 – Fr Stan challenged some sections UAPA before HC

July 4, 2021 – Fr Stan suffered cardiac arrest and was put on ventilator

July 5, 2021 – Fr Stan passed away at 1.24pm