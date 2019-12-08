‘Arrest spree was to foil Jammu bandh’: JKNPP

The J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Saturday accused the authorities of launching a clampdown on its leadership and around 400 activists to disallow “Jammu bandh” demanding an “end to the Internet blackout” and pushing for constitutional guarantees to safeguard land and jobs, after the Centre had revoked the special status.

“The arrest spree started on Friday. I was first jailed and then placed under house arrest. This is dictatorial tactics. Democracy has been crushed. All those who ask questions are told, ‘Choose your jail’. Our 400 activists were held in the past 24 hours. Many more were arrested on Saturday,” JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh said.

The day-long protest was to highlight “non-availability of Internet”. The activists were coming from Udhampur, Samba and Reasi. Balwant Singh Mankotia, a former legislator of the party, said the police had stopped them too.

The party also opposed setting up of a toll plaza at Sarore on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.