Around 90 trains cancelled, 46 diverted following Odisha train accident

June 04, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - BALASORE/NEW DELHI

Around 90 trains were cancelled, mostly in the Southern and South Eastern Railway Zones, while 46 were diverted and 11 short-terminated following the three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, in which 288 people were killed.

According to the latest data released by the two zones, the South Eastern Railway cancelled trains such as the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the Darbhanga-Kanniyakumari Express and the Kamakhya-LTT Express journey commencing on June 3.

It has also cancelled the Patna-Puri Special train with the journey starting on June 4.

The Southern Railway cancelled trains such as the Mangalore-Santragachi Vivek Superfast Express leaving Mangalore at 11 p.m. on June 3, Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar Coromandel Express leaving Chennai at 7 a.m. on June 4, Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Santragachi AC Superfast train leaving Chennai at 8.10 a.m. on June 4.

It also cancelled Rangapara North-Erode Superfast Special leaving Rangapara North at 5.15 a.m. on June 3, Guwahati-Sri M.Visveswaraya Bengaluru Tri Weekly Superfast Express leaving Guwahati at 6.20 a.m. on June 6 and Kamakhya-Sir M.Visveswaraya Bengaluru AC Superfast Express leaving Kamakhya at 2 p.m. on June 7.

The Railways has short-terminated 11 trains due to the accident.

The South Eastern Railway ran one MEMU special train from Howrah to Balasore at 4 p.m. on June 3 to carry the relatives of affected passengers due to the derailment at Bahanaga Bazar.

The Southern Railway is also running a special train arranged for family members of affected passengers from Chennai to Bhadrak.

