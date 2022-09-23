Around 400 pilgrims from Rajasthan stranded in Uttarakhand after landslide

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 400 pilgrims from Rajasthan got stuck in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district due to landslides. No casualty was reported and all the passengers were safe, a senior official said here.

About 400 passengers from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, Ajmer and other places were returning from Gangotri Dham when they got trapped due to a landslide near Gabnani in Uttarkashi, he said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Rajkumar Gupta said the pilgrims from Rajasthan were reported to be stranded on Thursday night.

The senior official said after talking to the local administration there that the passengers were taken to safer places and arrangements for lodging and food were made for them.

According to the Uttarakhand administration, the road between Uttarkashi and Harshil (Halgu Guard and Gabnani) had been blocked due to landslides since last evening due to excessive rainfall in the area, Mr. Gupta said.

Many pilgrims from other States including Rajasthan were stranded at the spot, he said.