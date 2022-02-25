Around 3,000 Gujarati students stranded in Ukraine

February 25, 2022 15:27 IST

Families and relatives are running to authorities seeking their safety

Around 3,000 students from Gujarat stranded in the war-hit Ukraine are making desperate appeals to the authorities seeking their evacuation. And their families and relatives are running to the authorities seeking the safety of their children.

The government has set up and emergency helpline number at the State-level, and the district administrations have set up helplines, where parents have been asked to submit details of their children, their names, university name, residential address, etc.

While the government has not specified the exact number of those stranded in Ukraine, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Thursday that the Centre, as well as the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, were doing everything possible to ensure the safe return of the students.

In a government press release, it is mentioned that around 2500-3000 students are stranded.

However, according to sources, from south Gujarat alone, there are nearly 1,500 students in the country.

“The number is likely higher. As practically from every district, there are students,” a government official said.

Approach political representatives

Worried parents have been approaching the local political representatives seeking their help after their children sent video messages asking for their evacuation as the situation worsens.

The parents of four students contacted Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt and sought her help. “Four students from Vadodara were supposed to board a flight from Ukraine to Turkey. But the flight got cancelled at the last moment and the airport was sealed. These students were also asked to leave the airport. I have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and given details about these stranded students,” she said.

Two other students - Bhavesh Vanzara, hailing from Arvalli district, and Harsh Soni, from Rajkot - have sent video messages seeking immediate help.