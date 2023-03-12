Army unearths militant hideout in Kupwara, seizes weapons and narcotics near LoC

March 12, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Jammu & Kashmir

A militant hideout was unearthed and arms and ammunition were recovered in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir after a search was conducted, police said on Sunday.

During the search of the Shalnar Hangnikoot area of Handwara, an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed which included an AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, eight UBGL boosters, two flame throwers, five rocket shells and three rocket boosters, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and an investigation initiated, he added

On the other hand, Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) recovered two pistols, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and heroin from the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

As per the officials, the recovery was made by the troops from the forward area of Lam in the Nowshera sector during an early morning search operation.