Army training of Assam police recruits begins

December 03, 2022 09:55 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The training of the newly-recruited Assam police commandos by Army instructors formally commenced on Friday.

The commencement at the Narangi Cantonment was jointly announced by Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the Director-General of Police, and Lt. Gen. Dinesh Singh Rana, the commanding officer of the Gajraj Corps.

The training is part of the Assam government’s plan to strengthen the security mechanism by recruiting 2,570 personnel, including 288 women, across five new commando battalions. They will be imparted with basic military and advance training for over 40 days.

“Quality training is being provided to assist the future custodians of law and order in dealing with any situation,” Lt. Gen. Rana said, complimenting the trainees for getting selected through a rigorous process.

Defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said the training followed years of association between the Army and the Assam police in counter-insurgency operations.

“The two forces have been jointly operating against the insurgents in the State since the 1990s. These joint operations have played a major role in bringing normalcy to a very large extent in Assam,” he said.

The inaugural ceremony of the special Assam police training was attended by senior police officers K.V. Singh Deo, B.K. Mishra, Munna Prasad Gupta and Harmeet Singh besides Maj. Gen. S. Murugesan, the GOC of the Army’s formation at Rangia near Guwahati.