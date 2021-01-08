Army to relocate from Kargil plateaus to pave way for township expansion

Fulfilling a long-pending demand of Ladakh’s Kargil district, the Army on Friday decided to relocate from the plateaus of Kurbathang and Mulbekh, which will allow the township to expand in an organised manner.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, and the Army to evacuate the Kargil’s lower plateau.
An official said the MoU was signed between Deputy Commissioner Baseer ul Haq and the Army’s Brigadier Vivek Bakshi of the 121 Infantry Division. The Army, as per the MoU, would move its Maratha Unit from Kurbathang and Mulbekh area within six months.
Feroz Khan, chief executive officer of the LAHDC, Kargil, termed the Army’s decision a historic move. “It is a landmark decision. It will pave way for the establishment of a new and well-planned township in Kargil with all modern amenities under the Smart City Project,” Mr. Khan said.
The Army will evacuate from 1700 kanals (212.5 acres) of land and relocate to the outskirts of Kargil.
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh, has thanked the Central government for the move.
