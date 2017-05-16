Army stops search

The Army resorted to aerial firing to disperse scores of protesting women in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday. Locals said the Army launched a major search operation around 6 a.m. and asked people above the age of 10 to come out their homes. However, women started clashing with the security forces when some civilians were being allegedly thrashed. The incident took place at Okey village. Later, the operation was called off.

Meanwhile students clashed with security forces in Srinagar and Baramulla districts, leaving several injured.

A major face-off was reported in Baramulla’s Pattan where students of a government school held a demonstration. A clash erupted as students tried to march towards the town square. Scores of students, besides one policeman, were injured as security forces hurled tear-smoke shells. One student was allegedly hit by pellets.