Army soldier injured in unprovoked firing in Manipur

June 19, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Imphal

According to sources, the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable

PTI

Indian Army soldiers patrol in Manipur, India, June 7, 2023. An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 11.45 p.m. on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An Army soldier sustained gunshot wounds in his left leg after miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 11.45 p.m. on Sunday.

According to sources, the soldier was evacuated to the military hospital at Leimakhong and is said to be stable.

Sources said the incident took place at Kanto Sabal village adjoining Leimakhong (Chingmang).

Watch | Climate of fear still lingers in Manipur

Soon after the incident, Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area.

During the incident, miscreants also set three houses on fire in Chinmang village. The fire was later doused by the Army.

After a couple of hours of calm, unprovoked firing started again from Meitei Village of Kanto Sabal around 2.35 a.m. and continued till 3 a.m., sources added.

Manipur Chief Minister asks Mizoram counterpart to protect Meiteis

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday, asking him to take measures to ensure the security of the Meitei community in the neighbouring State. Mizoram has a sizeable population of both Meiteis and Kukis settled there, and 10,000 people from the Kuki community who have been displaced due to the violence in Manipur have found refuge in Mizoram as well.

The call to ensure the security of Meiteis in Mizoram came as dozens of BJP legislators from the Meitei community in Manipur arrived in the national capital over the last couple of days to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Manipur Chief Minister is also expected to come to Delhi this week. 

