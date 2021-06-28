Army sentry opens fire after noticing suspected drone over brigade headquarters in Jammu

Jammu:

28 June 2021 11:51 IST

The drone was seen by the sentry of an Army Garrison at Kalu Chack around 3 a.m. and he swiftly opened fire to bring it down, the sources said.

An Army sentry opened fire on noticing a suspected drone hovering over brigade headquarters in the outskirts of Jammu in the early hours of Monday, official sources said.

They said the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Nothing objectionable has been found on the ground so far, the sources said.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, causing minor injuries to two personnel.