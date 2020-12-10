Army says all post-retirement dues of Odisha jawan paid

The Indian Army on Thursday said that Odisha’s Chanduram Majhi, who worked as a driver in the Indian Army Service Corps, has been given all his post retirement dues and sanctioned pension as per the Central Pay Commission’s rules.
Referring to a report published in The Hindu about Mr. Majhi not receiving his pension benefits, an Army spokesperson said Mr. Majhi had undergone disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act for being a habitual offender, who had incurred four red ink entries and four black ink entries during his service, for various acts of indiscipline.
“One month prior to his scheduled date of retirement [on] August 31, 2012, Mr. Majhi had absented himself from service. He rejoined four years later. As per procedure, the Army Act was invoked to finalise disciplinary proceedings and discharge formalities,” the Army said.
After finalisation of disciplinary proceedings, documentation for grant of pension was processed. Mr. Majhi was paid total ₹8.33 lakh, including Armed Forces Provident Fund dues, Army group insurance payments, and gratuity.
Moreover, the spokesperson said, ₹6,650 towards service pension per month as per the Sixth Central Pay Commission had been sanctioned for Mr. Majhi.
