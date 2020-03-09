Army rescues 390 people trapped in snow at Sela Pass in Arunachal

GUWAHATI:

09 March 2020 12:37 IST

On March 1, 111 people were rescued from the same place on the border between Tawang and West Kameng districts

Soldiers of the Army rescued 390 civilians trapped in heavy snow and sub-zero conditions at 14,000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh on the intervening night of March 7 and 8.

This followed the rescue of 111 people at the same place — Sela Pass on the border between Tawang and West Kameng districts — on March 1.

“The operation to rescue people, including women and children, travelling in 175 vehicles took 16 hours,” said Lt. Col. P. Khongsai, the Army’s Guwahati-based spokesperson.

Advertising

Advertising

The rescued people were provided medical support and hot snacks to insulate them from hypothermia and other health complications caused by exposure to extreme cold conditions.

Terrain-specific vehicles used by the Army helped guide the civilian vehicles away to conditions easier to negotiate, officials said.