Army rescues 390 people trapped in snow at Sela Pass in Arunachal

Soldiers of the Army rescued 390 civilians trapped in heavy snow and sub-zero conditions at 14,000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh on the intervening night of March 7 and 8.
This followed the rescue of 111 people at the same place — Sela Pass on the border between Tawang and West Kameng districts — on March 1.
“The operation to rescue people, including women and children, travelling in 175 vehicles took 16 hours,” said Lt. Col. P. Khongsai, the Army’s Guwahati-based spokesperson.
The rescued people were provided medical support and hot snacks to insulate them from hypothermia and other health complications caused by exposure to extreme cold conditions.
Terrain-specific vehicles used by the Army helped guide the civilian vehicles away to conditions easier to negotiate, officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.