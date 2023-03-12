ADVERTISEMENT

Army rescues 370 tourists stranded in snow in Sikkim 

March 12, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - GUWAHATI

They were stuck in 100 vehicles while returning from Nathu La and Tsomgo lake on March 11 

The Hindu Bureau

The tourists who were rescued from snow-hit areas in Sikkim. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Troops of the Army’s Trishakti Corps helped the local police and administration in Sikkim rescue some 370 tourists who were stranded owing to heavy snowfall on Saturday. 

The tourists were stuck in about 100 vehicles that were returning from Nathu La, a mountain pass on the border with China, and Tsomgo or Changuu lake to the State’s capital Gangtok. 

The rescue mission, named Operation Himrahat, continued through the night on March 11, the Guwahati-based defence spokesperson, Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, said. 

“The tourists were moved to safe areas and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals. The troops arranged accommodation for the 370 tourists (178 men, 142 women and 50 children),” he said. 

Army soldiers clearing a snow-covered road in Sikkim. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Detailed coordination was done with members of the General Reserve Engineering Force for the road opening on Sunday morning. The road was cleared by 9 a.m. to enable the vehicles to move to Gangtok. 

The Army team with the rescued tourists after Operation Himrahat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

