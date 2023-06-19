ADVERTISEMENT

Army rescues 300 more tourists stranded in North Sikkim

June 19, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Gangtok/Jalpaiguri

More than 2,400 tourists have been stranded in North Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks. The Indian Army has been actively working to rescue them

Indian Army personnel rescue 300 tourists stranded due to landslides and roadblocks in Chungthang, in North Sikkim’s Mangan district, on June 18. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Army rescued 300 more tourists who were stranded in North Sikkim district due to landslides and roadblocks, an official statement said.

The troops of Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps on June 18 assisted 300 stranded tourists at Chungthang in North Sikkim to cross over the temporary bridge for further move towards the State capital Gangtok, it said.

The stranded tourists were provided food, resting place and medical comfort by the Army.

On June 17, the troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army assisted the Sikkim government in rescuing 3,500 tourists who were stranded in the North Sikkim district, the statement said.

ALSO READ
Over 2,400 stranded tourists evacuated from North Sikkim after landslip, no permit to be issued to tourists for time being: DC

The North Sikkim District Collector (DC) Hem Kumar Chettri on Sunday said that no fresh permits will be issued to tourists to visit the picturesque district in view of weather-related vagaries and restoration works underway for roads which have been damaged extensively due to landslides, even as all stranded tourists have been rescued.

The District Collector thanked the BRO, GREF, ITBP, Army and district officials for the successful evacuation of the tourists. "We have decided to not issue fresh permits to tourists to visit North Sikkim for the time being due to the restoration of roads underway between Mangan-Chungthang," he told PTI over the phone.

"Our immediate priority is to restore roads damaged due to landslides and heavy rains and once the road connectivity is restored then we will allow the tourists to come," Mr. Chettri said.

