Army rescues 1,500 stranded tourists in Sikkim

The Indian Army has rescued about 1,500 tourists who were stranded in Nathu La in East Sikkim, an official release said on Saturday.
Over 1,500 tourists travelling in about 300 vehicles from Gangtok got stranded at various stretches of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Road between 13th Mile and Nathu La on Friday evening due to heavy snowfall, it said.
Approximately 1,500 travellers including women, children and elderly persons have been rescued and 570 of them accommodated at Army Camp at 17th Mile, the release said.
The stranded tourists were provided food, warm clothing and medicines, it said.
Army earthmovers and bulldozers are working to clear the snow and restore connectivity, the release said, adding the evacuation process will continue till all the visitors safely return to Gangtok.
