Army reaches out to 350 families with ration in J&K

Jammu

09 December 2020 15:11 IST

The kit contains basic essential day to day needs of the people residing in remote and higher reaches of Ramban.

The Indian Army on Wednesday distributed ration and medical kits among 350 families living in remote and snow-hit mountainous areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

The army also conducted a medical and veterinary camp in Sumber panchayat, benefitting hundreds of nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal community, a defence spokesperson said.

Amid a pandemic, he said the army unit in Ramban district carried out distribution of ration and medical kits to 350 families residing in the areas of Sumbar, Dagnari, Banj, Bajon and Malpatti in consonance with its programme ‘Corona Mukt Awam’.

“The kit contains basic essential day to day needs of the people residing in remote and higher reaches of Ramban, the spokesman said, adding at present the people residing in these areas are deprived of basic facilities due to remoteness of location and rugged terrain,” the spokesperson said.

He said the lack of road connectivity catalyses COVID-19 environment and makes it difficult for the local residents to make their ends meet, thus the project comes to them as a blessing.

“The ration kit comprised of dal, rice, atta and cooking oil and medical Kits included soap, reusable face mask, and sanitiser,” he said.

In another goodwill gesture, the spokesperson said army’s battalion located at Gool under the aegis of Reasi-based Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform) organised a medical and veterinary camp for benefit of Gujjar and Bakerwal community staying in remote and inaccessible areas of Sumber in Ramban district.

The camp was organised with assistance from local administration, consequent to popular demand from the people, he said.