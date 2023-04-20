ADVERTISEMENT

Army personnel to learn Chinese at Assam’s Tezpur University

April 20, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - GUWAHATI

Course in Mandarin would help the personnel engage with their Chinese counterparts better, an official statement said

The Hindu Bureau

Tezpur University in Assam

GUWAHATI

The Indian Army personnel will soon learn the Chinese language at central Assam’s Tezpur University.

Defence spokesperson, Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Army and the university on Wednesday for improving the in-house Mandarin expertise and empowering soldiers to engage with their Chinese counterparts as and when the situation demands.

The soldiers would be in a better position to convey their points more cogently with improved Chinese language skills, he said.

“It will also help in better exchange of viewpoints and understanding of the Chinese People Liberation Army’s (PLA) version of their activities during various interactions, including commander-level talks, flag meetings, joint exercises and border personnel meetings,” he said.

Lt. Col. Rawat said the course will be for a duration of 16 weeks.

The Tezpur University was established in 1994 by an act of Parliament as a Central university. It is one of the pioneers in the northeast in teaching foreign languages, including Chinese.

