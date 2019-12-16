Army personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Gurez sector

An Army personnel was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district on Monday, officials said.
“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Gurez sector today (Monday). Our troops retaliated to the violation in adequate measure and effectively,” an Army official said.
He said one soldier was killed in the firing by Pakistani troops.
“The Army salutes the supreme sacrifice of the brave soldier,” the official said.
