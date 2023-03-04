Army organises skiing championship in Gulmarg for Kashmiri youngsters

March 04, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - Gulmarg (J&K)

The Army on Friday gave away prizes among the top performers in a skiing competition organised by it for youngsters of Kashmir to showcase their talent.

Major General Ajay Chandpuria, General Officer Commanding of Army's 19 Infantry Division, said there were 275 youths who participated in the championship.

"Bulk of them have participated in the sport for the first time. Not only keenness and enthusiasm, but there is also potential in Kashmiri youths and the flair they have specially for these kinds of games," Maj Gen Chandpuria said.

He said he was very hopeful that many such events will be organised in future as well.

"We will have many such events organised here and some real champions emerging from Kashmir. You can see enthusiasm and joy on the faces of youths who are participating here...it shows the great potential they have and they are eager to avail the opportunities been given, " he added.

The Army officer said as the situation is getting better, more and more youngsters are coming by and "we hope to see some real champions coming out from here".

Raja Mahir Khan, a medal winner, said it was a very good competition.

Hazika Farooq, another medal winner, a Class 9 student, said she has been skiing for past four years and wants to win an Olympic medal.