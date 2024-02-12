ADVERTISEMENT

Army opens fire on Pakistani drone in J&K's Poonch

February 12, 2024 10:22 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Mendhar/Jammu

The drone, however, returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory late Sunday night, the officials said

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Army troops fired a couple of shots at a Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on February 12.

They said the movement of the enemy drone was picked up in the Nar Mankote area of Mendhar and the troops guarding the LoC fired at least three rounds to bring it down.

The drone returned to the Pakistan side in the face of firing by Indian troops, the officials said, adding that a search operation is underway in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir police recently announced a cash reward of ₹3 lakh to anyone informing on drones flown from across the border to drop narcotics, arms or explosive materials, leading to the recovery of the material.

