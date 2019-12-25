Army officer, civilian killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Rampur

An Army officer and a civilian were killed on December 25 in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 a.m. on December 25, the sources said.
Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer (JCO), the sources said.
They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village. Naseema (23), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said.
The Indian Army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.