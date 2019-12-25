Army officer, civilian killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Rampur

An Army officer and a civilian were killed on December 25 in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 a.m. on December 25, the sources said.

Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer (JCO), the sources said.

They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village. Naseema (23), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said.

The Indian Army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said.