Army officer, civilian killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Rampur



A view of the road that leads to the Line of Control in Kashmir. Photo used for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer area of Uri around 11.30 a.m. on December 25, the sources said.

An Army officer and a civilian were killed on December 25 in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in nearby Rampur sector, resulting in the death of a junior commissioned officer (JCO), the sources said.

They said some of the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians including a woman in Churunda village. Naseema (23), succumbed to splinter injuries, they said.

The Indian Army personnel responded to the ceasefire violation in adequate measure, the sources said.

