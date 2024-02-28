Army normalising atrocities, beat up civilian in south Kashmir’s Kulgam: Mehbooba

February 28, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday accused the Army in south Kashmir’s Kulgam of “beating up” a civilian and “normalising atrocities”.

Ms. Mufti, also president of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), identified the civilian as Mushtaq Ganai from Nigeen Pora in Kund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

“Ganai was beaten up by army men from the Kanchloo camp. Mushtaq bore the brunt of this inhuman treatment because his brother happened to be a militant killed decades ago,” Ms. Mufti said, in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

She alleged that this incident doesn’t stand in isolation and is one of many where such atrocities are being normalised and committed by men in uniforms on a regular basis.

She urged the core commander to “take notice by punishing the culprits responsible”.

The Army faced a major attack in Kulgam last year. Three Army soldiers were killed in the attack on August 4, 2023. The Army has stepped up anti-militancy operations in civilian areas in the district since the attack, according to official sources.

The Army has not responded to the allegations made by the former Chief Minister when this report was filed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT