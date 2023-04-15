Army monitoring amended SOP for counter-insurgency in northeast India 

April 15, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Nine months after the Supreme Court stayed further proceeding in a botched ambush that led to the death of 13 people in Nagaland’s Mon district, the Indian Army said it is monitoring the implementation of the amended standard operating procedure (SOP) for counter-insurgency operations in the northeast.

The revised SOP was drawn up after an elite unit of the Army killed 13 coal miners near Oting village in Mon district on December 4, 2021, after mistaking them for extremists. A soldier was also killed in retaliatory action by the villagers that night.

“It was an unfortunate incident. An Army court finalised its inquiry but the proceedings were stayed completely because of a stay order passed by the Supreme Court,” Eastern Command chief, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita told journalists in Guwahati on Saturday.

“Alongside the inquiry, we analysed the mistakes in that operation and comprehensively reviewed the conduction of operation in those areas. Necessary amendments to the SOP have been done for Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Upper (eastern) Assam. We are now following up on how the troops are following the amended SOP to carry out the operations,” Lt. Gen. Kalita said after hoisting a 75-ft. high-mast National Flag at the Narengi Cantonment on the eastern edge of Guwahati.

The Nagaland Police had set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Oting killings. After seeking permission from the Defence Ministry’s Department of Military Affairs in March 2022, the SIT filed a charge-sheet against 30 Army personnel accused of involvement in the botched operation.

The wives of the 30 Army personnel approached the Supreme Court, which stayed the proceedings in the case on July 19, 2022. Consequently, the State government did not receive the prosecution sanction needed from the Centre to initiate proceedings against the security forces discharging duties in areas where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is in force.

A few days ago, the Nagaland Police told the Mon District and Sessions Court, where the case against the Army personnel is pending, that the prosecution sanction has not been received.

Watching border

Lt. Gen. Kalita said the situation along India’s northern border has been “stable” despite some “minor misunderstandings” and the renaming of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh by China. The northern border in Army parlance refers to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) separating India and the Tibetan region of China.

“Any emerging situations or minor misunderstandings (along the LAC) are being resolved through border talks by established protocols. There are robust methods existing and followed by both sides,” he said, asserting that the Centre’s Vibrant Village Programme to develop infrastructure along the LAC for checking the migration of the border population would be beneficial for the Armed Forces too.

The Eastern Command chief said the Army was aware of the dual-use infrastructure built by China along the border but said the capabilities are being enhanced and facilities improved on the Indian side too.

“All the developments across the LAC are being closely monitored at different levels so that we are well-prepared,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Kalita also said the Armed Forces, specifically the Assam Rifles, have been closely monitoring the situation along the India-Myanmar border due to the civil war in the neighbouring country that has forced many people to take refuge in Mizoram and Manipur.