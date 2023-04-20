HamberMenu
Four Army jawans killed as vehicle catches fire in J&K’s Poonch

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately

April 20, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Jammu

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only. File

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Four soldiers were killed due to a blaze emanating from within an Army vehicle they were travelling in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district on Thursday. 

The incident took place in Bhatadhurian area of the Mendhar Sub Division in Poonch in the afternoon. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire incident. According to eyewitnesses, fierce fire engulfed the vehicle’s front and back.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately. 

Officials said an investigation is on to know the exact cause of the fire. 

