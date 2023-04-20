Four Army jawans killed as vehicle catches fire in J&K’s Poonch

April 20, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Jammu

Four soldiers were killed due to a blaze emanating from within an Army vehicle they were travelling in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bhatadhurian area of the Mendhar Sub Division in Poonch in the afternoon. The vehicle was completely gutted in the fire incident. According to eyewitnesses, fierce fire engulfed the vehicle’s front and back.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.

Officials said an investigation is on to know the exact cause of the fire.