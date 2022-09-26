Army jawan, two civilians injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam encounter: Police

Security forces were engaged in an encounter with hiding militants at Batpora area of Kulgam

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR:
September 26, 2022 22:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces at the encounter site in Redwani area of south Kashmir Kulgam district. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

One soldier and two civilians were injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police spokesman said the security forces were engaged in an encounter with hiding militants at Batpora area of Kulgam. “The police and security forces are on the job. The operation is going on (in the area),” the spokesman said.

The police said one Army soldier and two civilians were injured in the ongoing encounter so far.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“All the three injured were shifted to hospital for treatment,” the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar
encounters
armed Forces
terrorism (crime)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app