Army jawan, two civilians injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam encounter: Police

Security forces at the encounter site in Redwani area of south Kashmir Kulgam district. File

Security forces at the encounter site in Redwani area of south Kashmir Kulgam district. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

One soldier and two civilians were injured in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Monday evening.

A police spokesman said the security forces were engaged in an encounter with hiding militants at Batpora area of Kulgam. “The police and security forces are on the job. The operation is going on (in the area),” the spokesman said.

The police said one Army soldier and two civilians were injured in the ongoing encounter so far.

“All the three injured were shifted to hospital for treatment,” the police said.


