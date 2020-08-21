Other StatesJammu 21 August 2020 14:49 IST
Comments
Army jawan kills self in Poonch
Updated: 21 August 2020 15:12 IST
An Army jawan posted in a forward area along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district shot himself dead with his service weapon Friday, official sources said.
After he shot himself in Mankote sector, other soldiers rushed to find him in a pool of blood, they said, adding he was declared dead on arrival by doctors at an area hospital.
He was serving with the 39 Rastriya Rifles.
Police said they have registered a case and started investigation.
More In Other States
Read more...