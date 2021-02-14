Army jawan home on leave beaten to death with bricks in Prayagraj

An altercation took place after the vehicle the jawan and a woman were travelling in was blocked by unknown persons in Dhoomanganj area.

A 40-year-old Army jawan who was home on leave died after being beaten and hit with bricks by unidentified persons in Prayagraj district while he was going in a car with a woman who lived in his neighbourhood, said police.

Ashutosh Singh, a jawan posted in Udhampur, was declared brought dead at a hospital with severe head injuries, said a police officer.

On Friday evening, unknown persons blocked the vehicle of the jawan under the Dhoomanganj area and refused to let it pass, said Prayagraj City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh.

This led to an altercation and the accused persons hit the jawan on his head with bricks due to which he became unconscious and never woke up, said the police officer.

The woman initially told the police emergency 112 helpline number that four to five persons were attempting to rape her, he said.

The woman informed the jawan's wife as well as police about the incident. The jawan was brought dead to a hospital, the SP said.

A case was registered for murder and criminal conspiracy on the complaint of the deceased jawan's father, said police.

The role of the woman would also be investigated as the jawan's family had raised suspicions against her, said Mr. Singh. She told police that the jawan was taking her to see a plot he had purchased in the area and they were going to buy momos, said the officer.

The woman was sent for medical examination to ascertain her allegations of rape and her statement would be recorded.

The jawan was on two months’ leave and Friday incidentally was his last day at home, said Mr. Singh.

Efforts were on to nab the accused persons and investigation was on, he added.