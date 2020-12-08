Army jawan forced to work as daily wager

He is yet to get post-retirement benefits

A jawan, who had served more than two decades with the Indian Army and missed the deadline of re-joining duty reportedly on account of his wife’s illness, is forced to work as a daily-wager without post-retirement benefits in Odisha.

Chanduram Majhi (51), a resident of Paraskhol in Nuapada district, belongs to the Gond tribe and was the first from his family to be selected as a jawan in 1988. As part of his association with Army Service Corps (ASC), he had worked in various places — from Gaya to Srinagar and from Chandigarh to New Jalpaiguri.

“During my long years of service in the Indian Army, I had dreamt of providing good education and bright future to my daughters. But by quirk of fate, I ended up working as a labourer and my four daughters had to drop out from school and college. They help me earn a living,” lamented Mr. Majhi.

According to the Mr. Majhi, his post-retirement benefits would have been over ₹30 lakh.

Taking note of his plight, the Nuapada district administration has sought a detailed report. The administration has decided to start communication with the Ministry of Defence on Mr. Majhi’s service details.