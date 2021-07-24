Army jawan dies in mine blast along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

The soldier was evacuated to the nearest medical facility but he succumbed to injuries there.

A 27-year-old Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on operational duty in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday. He accidentally stepped on a mine and it exploded injuring him critically, a defence spokesman said.

The soldier was evacuated to the nearest medical facility but he succumbed to injuries there, the official said.

Sepoy Vaidya hailed from Ghumarwin village in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. He is survived by mother Vanita Devi, the spokesman said.

"Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he said.