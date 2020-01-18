Other States

Army jawan commits suicide in JK’s Udhampur

more-in

An Army jawan committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said on Saturday.

Sepoy Prince Kumar (25), a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was posted in 112 Territorial Army and was on guard duty when he shot himself at Chinar camp in Rehambal area on Friday, a police official said.

The official said that the motive behind the extreme step was not known immediately.

The body of the deceased would be handed over to his unit after the completion of medical and other legal formalities which were underway, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
suicide
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2020 12:19:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/army-jawan-commits-suicide-in-jks-udhampur/article30592179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY